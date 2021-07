SEBRING — The removal of signal poles at the DeSoto Road-Sebring Parkway intersection will require portions of DeSoto Road to be shut down for a period of time over two days (Wednesday-Thursday, June 23-24) this week. The road shutdown will be done one side at a time with work expected to take a few hours on each side of the intersection. The east side of DeSoto Road will be closed first, then the west side.