Oak Glen closes in on title

Morning Journal
 13 days ago

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After allowing the tying run to cross home plate with nobody out during the seventh inning Tuesday night, Oak Glen pitcher Maddie McKay knew she had to stay calm for her team. Sissonville had runners on first and second, then second and third with one out...

