Oak Glen closes in on title

Closing out a dominant spring season, the Marist softball team won its third state championship, beating Lincoln-Way Central 3-1 in the Class 4A championship game and Huntley 1-0 in the semifinals on June 17 at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria. It is the program’s third state championship (2012, 2015) and fifth state trophy overall, including fourth-place trophies in 2017 and 2019. Senior Abby Dunning, a Boston College recruit, was a force at the state finals as she earned 2 wins, throwing a no-hitter in the semifinals and then battling dehydration and cramps in the championship game to allow 1 run on 3 hits and 3 walks. The RedHawks defense committed 2 errors in the 2 games, delivering one timely web-gem catch after another to slow down the Red Raiders and the Knights. Marist finished the season 38-1. (Review photos by Sports Editor Tim O’Brien)