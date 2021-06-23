Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Super Cruise rewards

Morning Journal
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGene Johnson and members of the Cruisin’ Crew presented checks to volunteers from the Salem Band Boosters, Salem Salvation Army, Salem Community Pantry, St. Patrick Church Pantry and Oasis Food Ministries, representing money raised through basket raffles, the beef raffle, 50/50, T-shirt sales, car shows, bike show and donations during the Salem Super Cruise. Each group’s portion depended on their sale of T-shirts and raffle tickets pre-cruise plus their share of the $10,932 overall pot after taking out the prize money for the beef raffle ($500) and 50/50 ($826.50) and pizza for volunteers ($210). The totals included: Salem Band Boosters, $3,167.63; Salem Community Pantry, $1,952.63; St. Patrick Church Pantry, $1,902.63; Oasis Food Ministries, $1,872.63; Salem Salvation Army (use of audio equipment/vehicle), $500. Pictured front from left, Malindia Orr and Jeff Orr, both of Oasis Food Ministries, Cruisin’ Crew member Lorna Waugh, Salem Band Boosters President Scott Bettis, Cruisin’ Crew member Tracey Wilson and organizer Gene Johnson; and back from left, Cruisin’ Crew members Sundance Foust and Butch Waugh, Don Martin of St. Patrick Church Pantry, and Capt. Angelica Spence and Capt. Gene Spence, both of the Salem Salvation Army.

www.morningjournalnews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Mary Ann#Charity#The Salem Band Boosters#Salem Community Pantry#The Salem Super Cruise#The Salem Salvation Army
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Society
News Break
Cars
News Break
Charities
News Break
Saint Patrick's Day
Related
Jefferson City, MOKMZU

MDC rewarding kids for responsible recreation

Kids can receive a coupon for a free Sonic Drive-In ice cream cone when caught being a responsible outdoor enthusiast!. Jefferson City–The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is partnering with Sonic Drive-In to reward Missouri youth for good outdoor behavior. MDC conservation agents are now issuing ice cream “citations” for kids caught practicing responsible nature behavior, such as wearing their life jacket, fishing or hunting with their family, or for keeping nature clean. The citation can be turned in to any participating Sonic Drive-In to claim a free ice cream cone for the responsible outdoor enthusiast.
LifestyleDothan Eagle

Cruise for fun on U.S. 231

Traditional treats and new temptations await travelers that are willing to pull over for a look at what’s available along the way as they motor along U.S. 231 from Jackson County to Panama City Beach and back again. The pace keeps picking up for businesses along that busy corridor as...
TravelSanta Barbara Edhat

Cielo Cruise

We took a drive along East Camino Cielo recently, and the zoom lens collected some pix I thought you might like. Starting with a large scavenger. Probably a vulture but it was ominously people watching so I'm not sure it wasn't a condor (white delta shapes under the wings, right?).
Fort Gratiot Township, MIwphm.net

Blue Water Cruise Weekend

Rain is putting a damper on this weekend’s Blue Water Cruise festivities in Fort Gratiot. Organizers have postponed Saturday’s planned fireworks show to July 10th due to expected rain. And today’s rain has forced the carnival in Birchwood Mall’s parking lot to close, with plans to reopen on Saturday.
Columbiana, OHMorning Journal

Carnival for a Cure set for August

COLUMBIANA–A New Waterford resident is organizing a post-Covid Carnival for a Cure. The carnival is scheduled for pavilion four from 1-4 p.m., Aug. 22 at Firestone Park. The event celebrates the inspiration of Sofia Angiuli and embraces special needs and medically complex families. Funds raised by the carnival will be...
Canfield, OHMorning Journal

Lawn Festival/Quilt Raffle

Calla Community Church, 6482 W. Calla Road, Canfield, will hold a Lawn Festival and Quilt Raffle July 10. Serving will begin at 5 p.m. and continue until sold out. There will be sandwiches, salad and beverages. There will be pies and cake for dessert. The Festival will be held rain or shine and takeout will be available. The cost is a free-will donation to help Calla Church support its local mission work. The Quilt Raffle features a handcrafted, queen size Patchwork quilt. It was handcrafted by some of the Church ladies during the winter months. Quilt tickets are $1 each or six for $5. Winner need not be present. Visit the Facebook page-Calla Community Church or www.callachurch.com for additional details. From left, front row, Rosalie Kurtz, Emmalee Wince; middle row, Ed Schlegel, Ralph Wince, Barb Kersten, Colleen Kurtz, Sarah Schlegel, Olivia Wince, Faith Kirchner, Pastor Stevens, Angela Stevens; back row, Christine Wince, Wayne Anderson. Submitted photo.
Leetonia, OHMorning Journal

Poker run slated for July 24 will benefit Robin Strong

LEETONIA–Samantha Miller, owner of Tipsy Cow at 25 Madison St. is hosting a poker run benefit July 24 for Robin Strong of Leetonia. The poker run registration will begin at 9 a.m. and the first bike will leave at noon. Robin Strong started battling stage three breast cancer in April....
Bellefonte, PAState College

Historic Bellefonte Cruise returns

BELLEFONTE — A great tradition returned to Bellefonte last weekend after being canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the 32nd annual Historic Bellefonte Cruise rolled into town. Friday night featured an open cruise, when the ordinance against “lapping the block” was suspended for two hours, and all...
Broadview Heights, OHbroadview-heights.org

FREE Concert & Cruise-In

The City of Broadview Heights and the Broadview Heights Community Foundation are pleased to host the 2021 Nights in the Heights FREE Concert & Cruise-In which will feature local bands throughout the summer and a ‘Cruise-In’ hosted by Next Level Auto Detailing. To start off the season, Sunshine Daydream, a...
Atlanta, ILfoxillinois.com

Atlanta car cruise-in event

Atlanta, Il — Classic cars packed a Dairy Queen parking lot in Atlanta on Sunday, bringing out close to 100 car fans. The city held its second care cruise-in of the season. The venue packed with almost 50 different vehicles. Organizers say that the event does more than just bring...
ArtsMorning Journal

WEST BRANCH ELC CARNIVAL

West Branch students in kindergarten through second grade enjoyed the annual Carnival Day at the Early Learning Center June 3. Despite the dreary weather, students enjoyed outdoor activities including a pedal tractor pull, water games, and sending Principal Robert Graham for a dip in the dunk tank with their impressive ball-throwing skills. There was also a large blow up slide and a bounce house in the gym. Students painted special art projects. After lunch, they enjoyed Kona Ice and a visit with a petting zoo — including getting up close with goats, a tortoise and a turkey. Submitted photos.
AnimalsPosted by
WITF

Super Hummingbirds

Fly with super hummingbirds—great athletes, tender moms, brave in combat and up for any challenge!. Join us for this encore episode of Nature. Enter the fast-paced world of hummingbirds through high-speed cameras and breakthrough science. For the first time, see them mate, fight and raise families. They are super hummingbirds—great...
Lorain, OHMorning Journal

Lorain Lighthouse Foundation hosts fireworks picnic

The Lorain Lighthouse Foundation hosted an evening boat ride to the Jewel of the Port as a celebration of Independence Day. About 57 guests took part and departed from the Black River Wharf off of West 14th Street for the trek to the century old lighthouse. Cancelled in 2020 due...
Tiburon, CAmarinmommies.com

4th of July Fireworks Cruise

This July 4th, experience the magic of the annual “San Francisco 4th of July Fireworks Show” aboard one of two Angel Island Tiburon Ferry Vessels for an exciting 4th of July Fireworks Cruise departing Tiburon, California to the San Francisco waterfront to take in the excitement and thrills of a San Francisco July 4th Fireworks Cruise.
Inwood, WVJournal & Sunday Journal

Summer cruise in to be held Saturday

INWOOD — The Inwood Bunker Hill Lions Club will be holding there monthly summer Cruise-In from 5 p.m. until dusk Saturday, June 26, at the Mill Creek intermediate School. They will be celebrating 15 years. For more information, contact Lion Randy at 304-676-4862.
Corolla, NCPosted by
13News Now

After choking on food, Corolla wild horse has to retire to farm

COROLLA, N.C. — One of the Corolla Wild Horses almost died after choking on food last week in the Outer Banks. The Corolla Wild Horse Fund wrote about the close call on its Facebook page. A spokesperson said Amadeo Jr. -- "Junior" -- won't be able to go back to the wild after sustaining so much damage to his throat and eyes.
Carroll County, ILmycarrollcountynews.com

Clerk offers Honor Rewards

The Carroll County Clerk and Recorder's office, in partnership with Fidlar Technologies, is announcing a new service for veterans known as Honor Rewards. With Honor Rewards, veterans can sign up at the Clerk and Recorder's office or online to receive an Honor Rewards card, qualifying them for discounts and incentives at participating businesses in the community. This service is being made available at no cost to the county and its taxpayers, said County Clerk Amy R. Buss.
Canton, ILCanton Daily Ledger

Canton Cruise-In held

CANTON—The 30th annual Canton Cruise-In was held Friday. The Committee’s Choice Award went to Tom and Bonnie Hulting, East Peoria, with their 1947 Mercury Convertible. The Sponsor’s Choice award went the Rick and Bonnie Jones, Galesburg, with their 1962 Chevy Bel Air Bubble Top. The Mayor’s Choice Award went to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy