Super Cruise rewards

Calla Community Church, 6482 W. Calla Road, Canfield, will hold a Lawn Festival and Quilt Raffle July 10. Serving will begin at 5 p.m. and continue until sold out. There will be sandwiches, salad and beverages. There will be pies and cake for dessert. The Festival will be held rain or shine and takeout will be available. The cost is a free-will donation to help Calla Church support its local mission work. The Quilt Raffle features a handcrafted, queen size Patchwork quilt. It was handcrafted by some of the Church ladies during the winter months. Quilt tickets are $1 each or six for $5. Winner need not be present. Visit the Facebook page-Calla Community Church or www.callachurch.com for additional details. From left, front row, Rosalie Kurtz, Emmalee Wince; middle row, Ed Schlegel, Ralph Wince, Barb Kersten, Colleen Kurtz, Sarah Schlegel, Olivia Wince, Faith Kirchner, Pastor Stevens, Angela Stevens; back row, Christine Wince, Wayne Anderson. Submitted photo.