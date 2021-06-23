Matthew Stafford: HOFer Isaac Bruce loves his fit on LA Rams
The La Rams have gotten one helluva positive momentum going right now. If you want to remain on the sidelines and keep the jury out until the Rams actually play football, I’m very good with that. In fact, even as I purvey the positive sentiment that is bursting at the seams over the Rams, I am right there as well. I don’t think that Stafford, even with a full off-season, can deliver laser-guided missiles to receivers streaking down the field in September. If it happens, fantastic. But I’m not expecting it.ramblinfan.com