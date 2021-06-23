Salem variance request passes, pending detailed survey
SALEM — Apparently a variance requested by the owner of Highlander Laundry for a building addition passed after all, according to city Planning and Zoning Officer Chip Hank. Hank explained Tuesday that the vote taken during the Salem Board of Zoning Appeals meeting Monday night was 2-1 in favor of the variance, pending the submission of a detailed survey to ensure the distance from the addition to the southern property line is correct at 1 foot.www.morningjournalnews.com