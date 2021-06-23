Cancel
North Webster, IN

Wawasee Summer League Prepping For Derby, Coaches Game

By Mike Deak
Cover picture for the articleNORTH WEBSTER – The summer baseball and softball seasons are rapidly coming to a close for the Wawasee Summer League, and a new year-end tradition is on the horizon. The second running of the Home Run Derby and Coaches Softball Game will take place on July 1 at the North Webster ball diamonds. The event is scheduled to get underway at 5:30 p.m. and is free to attend. The league is putting this on for the second year in a row to not only signify the end of the season, but to also help raise proceeds to give back to the community to which the league serves.

