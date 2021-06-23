5 Most Dangerous Areas in Baltimore

NeONBRAND/Unsplash

With an estimated population of 593,490 in 2019, Baltimore is the most populous city in the U.S. state of Maryland and the 30th most populated city in the United States. The Maryland Constitution established Baltimore as an independent city in 1851, and it is now the country's biggest independent city. The Baltimore metropolitan region has a population of slightly under 2.802 million people in 2017, making it the country's 21st biggest metropolitan area. Baltimore is a major city in the Washington–Baltimore combined statistical region, located about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northeast of Washington, D.C.

Here are the five most dangerous areas in Baltimore according to the research from areavibes.

#1 Hopkins-Middle East, Baltimore, MD Crime

The crime rate in Hopkins-Middle East is 340 percent greater than the national average.

Hopkins-Middle East had 858 percent more violent crimes than the national average.

You have a one in ten risk of becoming a victim of crime in Hopkins-Middle East.

Hopkins-Middle East is safer than only 7% of Maryland cities.

Baltimore's crime rate has reduced by 3% year over year.

Source: https://www.areavibes.com/baltimore-md/hopkins-middle+east/crime/

#2 West Baltimore, Baltimore, MD Crime

The crime rate in West Baltimore is 327 percent greater than the national average.

West Baltimore's violent crime rate is 743 percent greater than the national average.

You have a one in ten risk of becoming a victim of crime in West Baltimore.

West Baltimore is safer than only 6% of Maryland cities.

Source: https://www.areavibes.com/baltimore-md/west+baltimore/crime/



#3 Cherry Hill, Baltimore, MD Crime

The crime rate in Cherry Hill is 216 percent higher than the national average.

Cherry Hill's violent crime rate is 729 percent higher than the national average.

You have a 1 in 13 chance of becoming a victim of crime in Cherry Hill.

Cherry Hill is safer than 30 percent of Maryland cities.

Source: https://www.areavibes.com/baltimore-md/cherry+hill/crime/

#4 Berea Area, Baltimore, MD Crime

The crime rate in the Berea Area is 267 percent higher than the national average.

In the Berea Area, violent crime is 718 percent higher than the national average.

You have a 1 in 11 chance of becoming a victim of crime in the Berea Area.

The Berea Area is safer than 20% of Maryland's cities.

Source: https://www.areavibes.com/baltimore-md/berea+area/crime/



#5 Highlandtown, Baltimore, MD Crime

The crime rate in Highlandtown is 285 percent greater than the national average.

Highlandtown's violent crime rate is 715 percent higher than the national average.

You have a 1 in 11 chance of becoming a victim of crime in Highlandtown.

Highlandtown is safer than 15 percent of Maryland's cities.

Source: https://www.areavibes.com/baltimore-md/highlandtown/crime/

Let me know in the comments what you think about these areas and if you know any other unsafe areas in the city.

Source: https://www.areavibes.com/baltimore-md/most-dangerous-neighborhoods/

