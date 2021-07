Liver injury triggers the proliferation of biliary epithelial cells (BECs), which can give rise to cholangiocytes or hepatocytes, two major cell types in the liver. Using a model of acute, genetically driven liver injury, Minnis-Lyons et al. found that Notch signaling was required for the injury-induced proliferation of BECs because it sensitized the cells to insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF1). Although treating mice with IGF1 after liver injury increased BEC proliferation, it did not boost hepatocyte numbers, demonstrating that additional signals are required to specify the hepatocyte fate in BECs. These findings suggest that therapeutic interventions that increase BEC proliferation may not be sufficient to stimulate tissue repair in patients with liver disease.