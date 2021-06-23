Cancel
Public Health

More than 16 million Americans had undiagnosed SARS-CoV-2 infections during first wave

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs many as 16.8 million Americans had undiagnosed SARS-CoV-2 infections - 5 times the rate of diagnosed infections - by the end of July of 2020, according to an analysis of antibodies from more than 8,000 previously undiagnosed adults collected during the pandemic's first wave. The authors calculated that almost...

www.news-medical.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infections#Sars#African Americans#African Americans#Journal
