Skagit County, WA

EDASC relocates offices in Mount Vernon

By Skagit Valley Herald staff
Skagit Valley Herald
 13 days ago
The Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County has relocated to 1932 East College Way, Suite B, Mount Vernon. Submitted photo

MOUNT VERNON — The Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County (EDASC) has relocated its offices to 1932 East College Way, Suite B, in Mount Vernon.

The new location has advantages including ample free off-street parking, a central location near I-5 and a substantial savings in rent, according to a Monday news release from EDASC.

“This building checks all the boxes and we are excited about the new location,” EDASC CEO John Sternlicht said in the news release. “We had been looking for an office for some time that meets all our requirements and allows us to save money.”

Staff have returned to the office full time, and the new space is open for scheduled visitors.

EDASC previously resided below HKP Architects at 204 West Montgomery in downtown Mount Vernon for more than 30 years.

EDASC is a nonprofit that supports existing Skagit County businesses and prospective companies in the areas of site location, workforce training, access to capital, permitting, research and other forms of assistance.

