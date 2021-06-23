Modifying A SNES Rom To Be Widescreen

Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda franchise has been around a long time so let's share our favourite memories about this remarkable series. My fondest memories of The Legend of Zelda series are of the very first NES game. I was about 5 years old when I was introduced to it and it captured my imagination unlike anything else. The fact that you simply begin the game with little explanation then it's up to you to figure out where to go or what to do next offered a level of freedom that I've never experienced in a video game. Then, learning secrets from my schoolmates, siblings, and Nintendo Power magazine took the adventure to new heights as every found item, mastered dungeon, and discovered area felt amazing. I was so obsessed with it that I made my own sword and shield out of wood and painted the shield similar to Link's. The Legend of Zelda series has expanded in some astounding ways yet my heart will always be with the original.