Winfield man finds rare Michael Jordan card worth six figures

A Winfield man has found what he calls a “lottery ticket” sports trading card that could fetch six figures at auction. Chris Salcedo and his business partner Scott Dassonville, who is based in France, started Coffee Cards and Memorabilia around a year ago. They sell trading cards and other items via multiple online channels, including Ebay and social media sites. A few months ago, while going through a never-opened box of cards purchased on Ebay for $400, they found a rare Michael Jordan basketball card embedded with a piece of fabric from one of Jordan’s game-worn jerseys. The card was signed and numbered by Jordan, who spent most of his professional basketball career with the Chicago Bulls and is widely considered to be one of the greatest — if not the greatest — basketball player of all time.