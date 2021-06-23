Cancel
Greenville, NC

Faye Blake

Daily Reflector
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFaye Blake died suddenly on Thursday evening, June 17, 2021 at her home in Greenville, NC. A memorial service will be held on Thursday evening, June 24, 2021 at 6:30 pm at Wilkerson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5 – 6:15 pm Thursday at Wilkerson Funeral Home. Born July 3, 1939 in Garland, NC to John David Faircloth and Gertrude Norris Faircloth, Faye was a graduate of Meredith College with a BA in both chemistry and education. She completed her advanced training at the School of Medical Technology and Cytotechnology at Bowman Gray School of Medicine in 1962. Faye retired from the State of North Carolina, Caswell Center following over 30 years of service. Faye was married June 7, 1964 to Mr. James Gordon Blake, III of Wallace, NC. Faye and Jim met in 1959 at Bragaw Dorm during summer school at NC State. Jim was her devoted husband of 57 years, during which they immensely enjoyed traveling, visiting family, seeing movies, and taking advantage of every opportunity to attend plays and musical theater. Faye and Jim raised two daughters, Susan Elizabeth Blake, DMD, of Greenville and Nancy Camille Blake, CRNA, of New Bern; sister, Mrs. Elizabeth Faircloth Melvin; niece, Anne Melvin Keen and husband, Robert Ellis Keen; brother and sisters in law, Neil Freeman Blake and wife, Mary Kaisar Blake, and Harold Vann Blake and wife, Pamela Burgess Blake; Jim and the family will miss Faye’s vivacious spirit, her love of adventure, and her sense of humor. She and Jim loved working in the yard at their home in Greenville, where flowers were in bloom year round. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.

