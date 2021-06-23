The Sanborn Map Company, Inc. Wins Indiana Contract to Collect Statewide Digital Orthoimagery

Levallois-Perret, July 23, 2021, The demand for e-bikes has soared in recent years and Super73 has grown rapidly. The brand is very well established in the US and is quickly gaining popularity in Europe and the Middle East. There has become a need for a logistics partner that could help take advantage of this potential and accelerate market growth. By combining the Group services of Contract Logistics, Freight Forwarding and Distribution & Express and integrating them on a single online platform (IRIS*), GEODIS is able to provide Super73 with maximum supply chain visibility.