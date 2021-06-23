Cancel
The Sanborn Map Company, Inc. Wins Indiana Contract to Collect Statewide Digital Orthoimagery

By Editor
gisuser.com
 14 days ago

The contract allows management of acquisition projects in accordance with Indiana’s Orthoimagery Program. COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Sanborn Map Company, Inc. (Sanborn) is excited to announce it has been awarded a four-year contract, with the Indiana Geographic Information Office (GIO), to provide updated digital orthoimagery for the entire State of Indiana. Sanborn will acquire and process 15 cm spatial resolution, leaf-off, four-band imagery on a tiered, cyclical basis for the 36,418 square mile project area. At the writing of this press release, imagery for the first year of the program has been successfully captured.

gisuser.com
