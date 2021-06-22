David C. Silvers
David C. Silvers, age 67, of Mooresboro, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Atrium Health - Cleveland. David was born Saturday, October 17, 1953 in Rutherford County to the late George Carl Silver and Lillian Irene Lancaster. He was graduate of Chase High School, class of 1971. He served honorably in the U.S. Army. David worked and retired from Wellington Hamrick, Inc., a concrete company where he was a cement truck driver. He was of the Baptist Faith and enjoyed yard work, cutting grass and piddling with cars.shelbyinfo.com