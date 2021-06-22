Cancel
Shelby, NC

Betty Henderson Jackson

Shelby Shopper
 16 days ago

Betty Henderson Jackson, 70, of Shelby, went to be with her Lord after a short and courageous battle with cancer, Monday, June 14, 2021 at her home. A native of Cleveland County, she was the daughter of the late James and Maggie Beaver Henderson. Betty retired from Carolinas Heath Care System, where she worked as an LPN. She was a past member of Dover Baptist Church and Westwood Heights Baptist Church, and a member of Lafayette St. U.M.C. She enjoyed reading, flower gardens, fishing, beach trips, especially the Outer Banks, and her wonderful grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Charlie Henderson. She is survived by her loving husband, Arnold Jackson; son, Scott Jackson and wife Chanley; daughter, Kellie J. Ledford and husband Nathaniel; grandchildren, Malaney and Rebecca Jackson, and Ethan and Emmett Ledford; sisters, Dorothy Reynolds and Dianne Horton; brothers, Bobby Henderson and wife Terri, John Henderson, Archie Henderson and wife Linda, and Danny and Bud Henderson. A memorial service will be held 11am, Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Bill Lovelace officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Dr., Shelby, NC 28150 or Hope's Chest, 1042 Sam Lattimore Road, Shelby, NC 28152.

shelbyinfo.com
