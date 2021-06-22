Bobby Joe Hamrick, 85, of Shelby, died Monday, June 14,2021, at Peak Resources of Shelby. Born in Rutherford County, he was the son of the late Emmett and Katie Padgett Hamrick. Bobby was a truck driver for Dixie Industrial for over 30 years. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather as well as a member of Pleasant City Church. In additions to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife of 49 years, Vera Ledford Hamrick; second wife, Brenda Gardner; and his third wife, Edna Hensley Hamrick. He is survived by his daughter, Sonja Greene and husband David of Shelby; grandson, David Greene of Wilmington; brother, Howard Hamrick and wife Pat of Lancaster, SC; sister in law, Nancey Green of Ellenboro; stepchildren, Rodney Hensley, Teresa Hensley, Catrina Hollifield, and Jane Crook. Funeral Services will be held, 1PM, Thursday, June 17,2021 at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home with the Rev. Gary Marburger officiating. The Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Bethel Baptist Church in Ellenboro.