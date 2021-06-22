Donald "Don" Ray Carpenter
Donald "Don" Ray Carpenter, 61, of Lawndale, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Atrium Health - Cleveland, Shelby. Born in Cleveland County, on June 18, 1959, he was the son of the late Max Donald Carpenter and Mary Lorene Black Carpenter. He was employed with Cleveland County Schools Transportation Department for forty-two years and also ran Carp's Lawn Care Service for over twenty-seven years. Don was also an active member of Carpenters Grove Baptist Church and served on the Kitchen Committee.