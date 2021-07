News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Web browser Opera (NASDAQ: OPRA), and Celo, an open-source blockchain ecosystem focused on making decentralized financial (DeFi) systems and tools accessible to anyone with a smartphone, and today announced that Opera will integrate Celo Native Asset (CELO), Celo Dollar (cUSD), and Celo Euro (cEUR) stablecoins in its Crypto Wallet. This integration enables millions of Opera users to make purchases, send peer-to-peer remittances, trade, or cash in and cash out in Celo's native asset or cUSD stablecoin from the browser's built-in crypto wallet. Opera has also joined the Celo Alliance for Prosperity, a mission-aligned network of 140+ organizations fostering social impact and financial inclusion through the use of blockchain technology.