While the MLB season progresses with a growing sense of normalcy as attendance restrictions are lifted around the country, much of the baseball world is now bracing for another round of strangeness. The league officially announced on June 15 that their crackdown on foreign substances for pitchers is set to begin on June 21. After previously advising pitchers that they should continue as they were while the league studied the issue this season, the league has suddenly decided to spring this in the middle of the season, putting pitcher health and effectiveness in jeopardy, with no real clarity to the rule or its potential enforcement.