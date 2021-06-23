Colorado Policy Makers And Their Strong Stance on Mental Health

Fernando @cferdo/Unsplash

On June 20, 2021, the Governor of Colorado signed two Colorado Comeback bills. These will be integrated into the law and hope to expand the access the youth of the state have to mental health services. The bills also seek to expand the Colorado 2-1-1 crisis support collaborative services to help those Coloradans who are in need of such mental health resources.

As Senator Janet Buckner (D-Aurora) quoted,

“The pandemic has resulted in increased mental health needs for so many Coloradans, but especially for our young people, whose lives and learning have been severely disrupted over the last year. In order to provide relief for our kids, we need to expand access to mental health support. This bill will help break the stigma around mental health by making it easier for kids to seek out care in Colorado.”

This new change in policy will also end in the creation of a website. This will serve as a portal for youth and providers to navigate the program. This portal will create a bridge between the youth who are in need and the people who can help them. This can boost the state's stance against mental health issues by several notches. As per senator Buckner (D-Aurora), the state’s youth mental health crisis has been made much worse by the COVID-19 pandemic. The policymakers strongly believe that this bill will ensure that Colorado youth can get the help they need. This help would be accessible to them whenever they deserve it.

As Senator Janet Buckner (D-Aurora) further quoted,

“When Coloradans find themselves in tough times, our state has a number of amazing programs and services to help folks get back on their feet. But navigating the maze of programs and eligibility requirements can often be confusing and time-consuming. That’s why resources like 2-1-1 are so critical. By working to compile and clarify assistance opportunities for Coloradans, the 2-1-1 Colorado database connects vulnerable people to the essential resources they need right when they need it.”

