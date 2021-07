Fast fashion is plaguing our Earth and our wallets. Here are ways you can combat unsustainable fashion without jeopardizing your own style. When scrolling Instagram, how many times have you seen that bikini with the cute floral print — and the price is to die for? No, it’s not a scam, and the item could find its way to your doorstep within just a few days… But there is a catch. It’s not environmentally friendly, it’s not labor-friendly, and it’s probably not going to last more than one summer.