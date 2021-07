Dozens of individuals wishing to celebrate the summer solstice at Stonehenge stormed the ancient monument in defiance of the site's caretakers, who had closed the iconic location to visitors to help thwart the spread of the coronavirus. For the second year in a row, the annual June celebration had been cancelled by World Heritage, the organization that oversees the historic location, because of concerns regarding the pandemic. However, around 100 to 200 people apparently would not be denied as, shortly before 5 AM on Monday morning, revelers reportedly began arriving at the outskirts of the famed standing stones on the Salisbury Plain in England.