Chinese robotaxi unicorn WeRide bags over $600M in 5 months
The four-year-old upstart said in May that its valuation leaped to $3.3 billion in its Series C fundraising. WeRide has kept details of the backing to itself until today when it disclosed the investment was a lofty sum of $310 million from Alliance Ventures, a strategic venture capital fund operated by Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi, China Structural Reform Fund, a Chinese state-owned private equity fund and Pro Capital, which manages China’s CDB Equipment Manufacturing Funds.techcrunch.com