Chinese robotaxi unicorn WeRide bags over $600M in 5 months

You can tell a lot about a company’s expected prospects by the kind of investor it attracts. Take Northvolt. The Swedish startup, which makes environmentally friendly batteries for use in electric cars, raised $2.8 billion earlier this month to expand its under-construction gigafactory in Skellefteå, in the north of the country. Among its backers was not one but four Swedish pension funds, which collectively put $400 milliono (£291m) into the business, joining a roster of investors that includes Nordic pensions ATP and AMF and the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System fund.