Satek Winery, Trine pair up for special meal
Satek Winery is collaborating with Trine University's food management company, Bon Appetit, for a unique dinner experience on June 30. Guests will be able to enjoy a food and wine pairing meal from 6 to 8 p.m. at Club Z, the clubhouse for Trine's Zollner Golf Course. The event will include a four-course gourmet meal. Several dishes will feature Satek's wines as ingredients, and those who attend will have the opportunity to try the wines themselves.www.journalgazette.net