Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Satek Winery, Trine pair up for special meal

By KIMBERLY DUPPS TRUESDELL
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSatek Winery is collaborating with Trine University's food management company, Bon Appetit, for a unique dinner experience on June 30. Guests will be able to enjoy a food and wine pairing meal from 6 to 8 p.m. at Club Z, the clubhouse for Trine's Zollner Golf Course. The event will include a four-course gourmet meal. Several dishes will feature Satek's wines as ingredients, and those who attend will have the opportunity to try the wines themselves.

www.journalgazette.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food And Wine#Good Food#Food Drink#Trine University#Club Z#Satek S Jackpot#Yukon Gold Puree#Chantilly Cream#Burger Fi#Greek Fest#Kataifa#Dish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

We Tasted 5 Chain Restaurants' Fries and These Are the Best

There are two food items I could eat every day and never get sick of—peanut butter and potatoes (respectively). You can blame the latter on my Irish roots. Growing up, almost every dinner involved spuds in some form. Mashed potatoes, smashed potatoes, roasted potatoes, and baked potatoes—I love them all. But, I'd be lying if I said all potatoes were created equally because they're not. This is especially true when it comes to French fries.
Fremont, INEvening Star

Vintage 2001: Satek Winery celebrates 20 years

FREMONT — Once worried about losing his job with Amoco, Larry Satek and his wife, Pam, spent time worrying and talking about what they’d do if that fateful day came. Their children were either in college or close to going to college, and they wanted to make sure they were on top of whatever the future held.
RecipesPosted by
Well+Good

Pair This Green Goddess Harvest Bowl With Spiked Low-Sugar Lemonade for the Ideal Summer Meal

We believe that cooking is an important piece of the wellness puzzle and that everyone can make magic (or at least some avo toast) happen in the kitchen. Sometimes, you just need someone to show you where to start. Cook With Us offers smart cooking tips and tricks from pros, easy recipes that help you make the most of simple ingredients, and all-around support for your cooking journey. See more.
Drinkscbslocal.com

Tolenas Winery

Would you like to enjoy a movie night and wine? Tolenas Winery has the ticket for you! See how you can enjoy a good bottle of vino while watching a classic movie!
RecipesPosted by
107.3 KFFM

Woman Crush Wednesdays: Turn It up With Local Beet Meal Prep

Can we give a hand clap to delicious food? I am a freak for a good meal. Give me layers, flavors, crunch and spice. I crave all kinds of combinations and have recently discovered that some vegan dishes are incredibly delicious. There are so many options for a sweet potato, it would blow your mind, my goal. To taste them all and that's where Local Beet Meal Prep comes in.
Recipescincinnatirefined.com

The At Home Chef: Serving Up Amazing Meals and Memories

Eating at home is nothing new, especially after the past year. But with The At Home Chef, you can experience a custom fine dining experience like never before - all from the comfort of your own home. "My goal is to create the best meal you'll ever have at home,...
Enid, OKenidbuzz.com

Kristi’s Kitchen Serves Up Healthy Meal Preps

ENID, OK - Meal planning and preparation can be a real nightmare. Along with that, it can be tough to prepare nutritious meals that don't break the bank but include all of the healthy ingredients our bodies need. Kristi Bolin solved those problems when she opened her kitchen on May 10, 2021.
RestaurantsNews Enterprise

4th finale: Festive dessert pizza

This year on the Fourth of July, a gathering of friends have chosen to have a pizza bar at our celebration. I decided, why not make a dessert pizza with a patriotic theme. A dessert version of anything is welcome at pretty much any gathering. The pizza starts with a...
Restaurantsbrandeating.com

Round Table Launches New Charred Lemon Chicken Pizza

Round Table Pizza launches the new, limited-time Charred Lemon Chicken Pizza this summer. To drive the theme home, the chain also debuts new Charred Lemon Chicken Wings and the Charred Lemon Salad. Round Table's Charred Lemon Chicken Pizza comes topped with creamy lemon sauce, spinach, a three-cheese blend, garlic, lemon...
Recipesitalianchoco.com

Italian Chocolate Hazelnut Cake with a Taste of Gelato

This cake is a creamy semi-cold chocolate hazelnut dessert. Ideal if you are a fan of the popular Italian ice cream known as gelato. Smooth, creamy, chocolatey treat will melt in your mouth! Simple, quick and easy – you got to try it! Here are the instructions:. For the base:
Sonoma County, CAsonomamag.com

Pair Wine Tasting With Yoga at These Sonoma Wineries

Imagine the kind of deep relaxation you experience after finishing a yoga class. Now add a glass of wine to that. Pairing wine with yoga became a fitness trend a few years ago, delivering a “double whammy of calm” to practitioners. In Sonoma County, yogis and oenophiles can sip vino post savasana in the middle of a vineyard. What could be more blissful than that? Click through the gallery above for a look at different wineries offering yoga and wine experiences.
WPTV

Summer Crush Vineyard & Winery

Summer Crush is a family-owned sun and fun boutique winery creation that is the result of the blending of owner/vintner Gary Roberts' love of history and surfing, with native muscadine and fruit wines. Growing up in Florida, Gary began surfing at the age of 11 and started his prolific collection of classic surfboards and memorabilia in 1972 (some of which can be seen in the tasting room and pavilion). After discovering a wine he loved, muscadine wine, Gary also discovered it was the oldest wine in the New World, first recorded being made at Fort Caroline, Florida (near today's Jacksonville) in 1565. The first vineyard in the New World was planted outside Tallahassee in the late 1500s. This storied history helped encourage the creation of his own Sunshine State vineyard and winery and Florida's Original Sun & Surf Winery Experience. They specialize in Muscadine and tropical fruit wines. All of the wines made here will fall into a sweet or semi-sweet category.
Newberg, ORgreatnorthwestwine.com

Bells Up Winery 2018 Tonnelier Vineyard Villanelle Reserve Pinot Noir, Yamhill-Carlton, $58

Attorney-turned-winemaker Dave Specter is into the second decade at his Chehalem Mountains winery north of downtown Newberg, Ore., and he’s helped cast a spotlight upon several emerging small vineyards along the way. For his Villanelle tier, it’s been Tonnelier Vineyard, a 4-acre Pinot Noir project by Mike Slater in a neighborhood that includes McCrone – a renowned site in the Ken Wright Cellars constellation. From Tonnelier’s Dijon 115 and 777 vines, Specter produces perhaps his most impressive Pinot Noir. Fanciful aromas of chokecherry, Montmorency cherry and crushed brick lead into a fruity and finesse-filled Pinot Noir that’s so easy to enjoy it might be mistaken for Gamay. Flavors of boysenberry and cherry pie filling pick up a pinch of chai spices and lead into a tiny tug of tannin that provides just enough tension. Club members earn the first crack at the Tonnelier, and alas, the 2018 vintage marks the penultimate production of Villanelle as a result of Slater selling the vineyard in 2020.
New York City, NYlacucinaitaliana.com

This Orecchiete Recipe Has an Unexpected Secret Ingredient

This orecchiete recipe is a tribute to Calabria, the homeland of Salvatore Corea, one of the chef-owners of New York City’s Cacio e Pepe restaurants. But it also has an element of fusion. Corea and co-owner Giusto Priola are known for inventive pasta dishes, and this one is no exception. It features the ear-shaped pasta blended with the spicy, spreadable sausage known as ‘nduja, a purée of cauliflower, and then grated cacao nibs.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Only In Pennsylvania

Fill Up On An Old-Fashioned Homecooked Meal, Dished Up In Huge Portions, At Heisey’s Diner In Pennsylvania

We might not always have time to spend in the kitchen, making a delicious, homecooked meal. However, that’s not too big of a deal these days. We have plenty of neighborhood and family-owned restaurants around the state that dish up homecooked food that might even rival mom’s. When you’re hungry for an old-fashioned homecooked meal […] The post Fill Up On An Old-Fashioned Homecooked Meal, Dished Up In Huge Portions, At Heisey’s Diner In Pennsylvania appeared first on Only In Your State.
Mattituck, NYNews 12

East End: Wineries

Harbes Vineyard in Mattituck might be the first vegetable farm that converted to the vineyard industry on Long Island. Its tasting barn brings in lots of visitors sampling wines, including a unique white blend - Chardonnay Riesling. In Southold, you'll find Sparkling Pointe, which produces nothing but sparkling wines. And...
Food & Drinkscbslocal.com

Bokisch Winery

Lori Wallace is in Lodi at Bokisch Winery where they have you favorite bottle of vino and a nice spot for you to enjoy it! Take a look at their new set up where you can relax and enjoy the taste of vino and terra firma.
Delta, CODelta County Independent

Senior meals coming up

The Delta Senior Center has been and continues to be a wonderful outreach for senior residents. A nutritious and delicious lunch is served from noon -12:30 p.m. The fellowship shared with seniors is so enjoyable. There are many other activities enjoyed by diners such as: bingo, a pool table, fly tying, musical groups, guest speakers (including Medicare updated, health supplements, safety and crime prevention, etc.)

Comments / 0

Community Policy