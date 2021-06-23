Democracy inaction
In imposing civics curriculum, Purdue trustees set ironic example. When an Indiana Purdue Fort Wayne theater student chose “Corpus Christi” as his senior directing project in 2001, an outcry arose. Critics demanded university officials ban the production, eventually filing a lawsuit to block it. Twenty-one state lawmakers sent a letter threatening IPFW's funding. Congressman Mark Souder blasted the play, which depicts the gay lead character as Christlike, calling it “a pathetic, poorly written, trashy play that exists solely to upset Christians offended by its blasphemy.”www.journalgazette.net