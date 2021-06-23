Nier Replicant VER.1.22474487139… Ships Over A Million Units
In a press release today, June 22nd, Square Enix revealed that their latest remake Nier Replicant VER.1.22474487139… has shipped and sold over one million units since its launch earlier this year. This figure includes both physical shipments and digital sales and is a testament to the power of remakes in the gaming industry. This success can no doubt be attributed to the exceptional amount of praise and love that its sequel, Nier Automata, has received since its launch in 2017. Square also revealed that Automata just passed the six million unit mark (of digital and physical shipments) so the Yohra squad continues to impress. While all this is great, Nier Replicant's launch wasn't exactly perfect.