Misunderstanding education issues

Adirondack Daily Enterprise
 13 days ago

The “Editorial” page of the June 18 issue of the Press-Republican contains a statement entitled “How American K-12 education has become a cultural contradiction,” authored by George Will. It features limited insight into how this contradiction occurred, but he makes clear his conclusion about what it is about. “Pupils who are assumed to be unfolding flowers of spontaneous individuality are nevertheless treated as empty vessels into which government approved political doctrines should be poured.” In this, his anti-government biases take control of his logic, expressed with limited insight into current predicaments in the conduct of public education in this century.

