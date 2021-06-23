Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Price makes 26 saves, Habs top Vegas 4-1, one win from Final

By Associated Press
Sentinel & Enterprise
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (AP) — No team has been to the Stanley Cup Final more than the Montreal Canadiens. Now they stand one victory away from a 35th appearance and their first in 28 years. Carey Price made 26 saves to lead Montreal to a 4-1 victory over the Vegas Golden...

www.sentinelandenterprise.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Staal
Person
Carey Price
Person
Jonathan Marchessault
Person
Cole Caufield
Person
Peter Deboer
Person
Nick Suzuki
Person
Max Pacioretty
Person
Jeff Petry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Habs#Las Vegas#The Montreal Canadiens#Bell Centre#Golden Knight Nick Suzuki#Canadian#Ap Nhl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLhabsworld.net

Habs One Win Away

HabsWorld.net -- The pivotal Game 5 of the semifinal series between the Montreal Canadiens and Vegas Golden Knights was held on Tuesday as both teams attempted to take control of the series. Game 5 marked the return of top-line centre Chandler Stephenson for the Knights, but Luke Richardson opted to...
NHLwiartonecho.com

Canadiens Game Day: Habs make lineup changes for Game 4 of Cup final

With the Canadiens facing elimination, head coach Dominique Ducharme will make some lineup changes for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup final against the Tampa Bay Lightning Monday at the Bell Centre (8 p.m., CBC, SN, NBC, TVA Sports, TSN 690 Radio, 98.5 FM). Story continues below. This advertisement has...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Price Wins One for the Team

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. Tonight, the Canadiens finally got a win in this Cup final and avoided the humiliation of a sweep on home ice. To be fair though, they weren't the better team on the ice, clearly, Dominique Ducharme's men knew the importance of this game and it got to them, they had quite a nervous start and Tampa Bay actually got 11 shots on goal before Montreal got it's first one. In fact, for much of the first period, the Bolts looked like the Harlem Globe Trotters in the Canadiens' zone, but unfortunately for them, they weren't shooting at an unguarded basket, they were shooting at "Playoffs Price". The Canadiens' franchise player stopped 32 of the 34 shots aimed at him and was pretty much flawless. In its hour of need, the Tricolore once more turned to Price and he answered the call.
Sportswcn247.com

Hawks, Suns win...Knights top Habs...Rahm wins Open

UNDATED (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks have advanced to the NBA's Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2015. Kevin Huerter (HUR'-tur) dropped in 27 points and Trae Young added 21 as the Hawks ousted the top-seeded 76ers in Philadelphia, 103-96. Devin Booker had a triple-double of 30 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists as the Phoenix Suns defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, 120-114 in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.
NBAwcn247.com

Ayton lifts Suns...Pistons win lottery...Habs top Knights

PHOENIX (AP) — Deandre Ayton jammed an alley-oop pass from Jae Crowder with 0.7 seconds left to give the Suns a 104-103 triumph and a two-games-to-none lead over the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA's Western Conference Finals. Cameron Payne finished with a career-high 29 points for the Suns while subbing for All-Star guard Chris Paul. Ayton accounted for 22 with 14 rebounds, and Devin Booker followed his 40-point triple-double in the opener by delivering 20 points.
NHLNew York Post

Islanders one win away from their Stanley Cup final goal

TAMPA — The Islanders came into the season with a striking confidence they would be able to take the next step. They are one win — Friday night in a winner-take-all Game 7 against the Lightning — from doing that. After falling in six games to the Lightning in the...
NHLwmleader.com

Lightning top Canadiens, move one win from Stanley Cup repeat

MONTREAL — Tyler Johnson and the quick-strike Tampa Bay Lightning moved a victory away from successfully defending their title, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-3 on Friday night in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final. The Lightning caught the Canadiens flat-footed by scoring twice in the opening minutes of each...
Hockeyajournalofmusicalthings.com

Celine Dion causes an international hockey incident

Celine Dion was born and raised in Quebec, right? Therefore, you’d suppose that she has Montreal Canadiens blood running through her body. Well, um, not quite. And we now have accusations of sedition. Dion, of course, became legendary for her resident performances in Los Vegas. For a while, she was...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Best NHL Team of All-Time Brackets

The 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens? The 1984-85 Edmonton Oilers? Perhaps a more recent team, like the 2001-02 Detroit Red Wings? These three teams are among the first that come to mind in a discussion of the best teams in NHL history. Here at The Hockey Writers, our goal is to find out what the best team of all-time is through a bracket voted on by you, the reader. We’ve taken 16 of the best teams in league history, seeded them by regular-season points percentage, and matched them up.

Comments / 0

Community Policy