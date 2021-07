A recent study shows that if you don’t think you have any bad neighbors, you may actually be the bad neighbor. I speak and live this from experience. A few years ago, my husband explained a teaching seminar where the speaker delved into the philosophy of looking at one’s own behavior before criticizing someone else’s actions. I was waxing poetic about how lucky we are with our community. We don’t have any bad neighbors. This neighbor always stops to say hello. This person is so considerate when throwing a party. As I continued to list all my neighbors’ amazing qualities, we pulled into our driveway to a springtime frog chorus with backup from seven hens. I turned to my husband in horror and told him, “I think we are the bad neighbors.”