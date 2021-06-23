Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Placid, NY

Henry J. ‘Hank’ Trombley

Adirondack Daily Enterprise
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHenry J. “Hank” Trombley, age 89, of Lake Placid died Sunday, June 20, 2021. Born in Plattsburgh on Jan. 7, 1932, he was the son of Florence Mitchell and Henry A. Trombley. He married Gayle Reynolds Wilson on Sept. 14, 1985. Gayle sadly predeceased him on March 30, 1998. When Hank and Gayle married, Hank happily gained two daughters and two sons. He is survived by his daughters Pamela Wilson and Tina Leonard and her husband Joe, and his sons Wesley Wilson and his wife Cheryl, and Walter Wilson and his wife Ellie. Grandpa Hank is also survived by five grandchildren: Daci (Leonard) Shenfield, Joseph Leonard, Ashley Lavery, Trisha Lavery, and Donald Wilson and two great grandchildren: Maeve and Carson Leonard.

www.adirondackdailyenterprise.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Placid, NY
City
Plattsburgh, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wesley Wilson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Grand Union#Bass Outlet#The American Legion#Giants#Yankees#M B Clark Inc#Funeral Home#American#P O Box#Ausable Forks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Parades
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Elsa strengthens to hurricane as it barrels toward Florida coast

Elsa strengthened into a hurricane Tuesday night as it barrelled up Florida's west coast, threatening heavy rains, flooding and high winds. The storm intensified from a tropical storm into a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph by 7:45 p.m., the National Hurricane Center said. Its center was around 100 miles south-southwest of Tampa.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Pentagon hits reset on Trump's $10 bln cloud deal, welcoming new players

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department canceled its $10 billion JEDI cloud-computing project on Tuesday, reversing the Trump-era award to Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and announcing a new contract expected to include its rival Amazon.com (AMZN.O) and possibly other cloud players. The contract was coveted not for its...
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Sha'Carri Richardson not chosen for Olympic relay team

Sha'Carri Richardson was not chosen to compete on an Olympic relay team and will completely miss out on the Tokyo Olympics. She had previously been disqualified from the women's 100 meters after testing positive for marijuana following her qualifying run. USA Track and Field (USATF) on Tuesday said that coaches...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Up to 1,500 businesses compromised by latest ransomware attack, Kaseya CEO says

Kaseya, the software company targeted by a holiday weekend ransomware attack, said as many as 1,500 small businesses managed by its customers were compromised. Still, Kaseya says the cyberattack it experienced over the July 4th weekend was never a threat and had no impact on critical infrastructure. The Russian-linked gang behind the ransomware had demanded $70 million to end the attack, but CNBC reported that the hackers reduced their demands to $50 million in private conversations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy