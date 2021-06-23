Henry J. “Hank” Trombley, age 89, of Lake Placid died Sunday, June 20, 2021. Born in Plattsburgh on Jan. 7, 1932, he was the son of Florence Mitchell and Henry A. Trombley. He married Gayle Reynolds Wilson on Sept. 14, 1985. Gayle sadly predeceased him on March 30, 1998. When Hank and Gayle married, Hank happily gained two daughters and two sons. He is survived by his daughters Pamela Wilson and Tina Leonard and her husband Joe, and his sons Wesley Wilson and his wife Cheryl, and Walter Wilson and his wife Ellie. Grandpa Hank is also survived by five grandchildren: Daci (Leonard) Shenfield, Joseph Leonard, Ashley Lavery, Trisha Lavery, and Donald Wilson and two great grandchildren: Maeve and Carson Leonard.