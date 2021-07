The Braves fell to the Reds on Thursday after what became a very busy day on the transaction wire. Those moves included the promotion of right-hander Jesse Chavez to Atlanta, which speaks to the limited depth that the Braves have at their disposal. I wrote yesterday about the possibility of Atlanta adding an outfield bat, but even with the paltry lineup that is currently being deployed, the greater needs may exist in both the rotation and bullpen. The Braves need many things, but health may be their greatest ally at this point given that it would be nearly impossible for Alex Anthopoulos to fill this many needs through trade.