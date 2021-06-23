Cancel
Showers and T-storms to close out the week

By Jared Piepenburg
Post-Bulletin
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarm and partly cloudy for the rest of the day. We'll still warm into the 80s tomorrow, but a couple rounds of showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day on Thursday. On and off showers will linger Thursday night into Friday. Some of the latest model runs try to bring another round of showers to the area the first half of Saturday as well. The weekend looks to be a little cooler with highs mainly in the 70s to some lower 80s.

