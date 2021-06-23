Showers and T-storms to close out the week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Scattered showers and storms will continue to make their way through the area for Monday afternoon and evening. We look to dry out for the overnight hours with lows bottoming out in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s. Rain chances start to ramp up as we go into Tuesday, starting in the morning hours. Expect the rain chances to start South of I-20/59 and moving to the Northwest throughout the day. Scattered rain chances will remain into the overnight hours Tuesday before tapering off a bit into early Wednesday. Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday in that rainfall with be scattered through the area throughout the entirety of the day. Temperatures for the week will be in the upper 80′s to low 90′s with lows in the low 70′s. Tropical Storm Elsa continues to track Northwest across Cuba. It is expected to take a Northern turn by late Monday night, tracking towards the big bend of Florida. Direct local impacts from Elsa are not expected, but it will bring heavy rainfall to areas of Florida and the East coast.