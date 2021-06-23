Why We Love This Totally '80s Throwback Watch from Tissot

It’s hard to believe that, as of this month, I’ve been duking it out with Dr. Ivo “Eggman” Robotnik for thirty years. Ever since the mad doctor fluttered down in his iconic hovercraft and tried to smash my six-year-old face in with a checkered wrecking ball, he’s become a decades-long fixture in my life as a gamer, as well as those of countless others the world over. Very few video game villains today can stake such a claim. And as his arch-nemesis Sonic the Hedgehog once said, “Without villains, what’s a hero gonna do?” It’s high time, on the 30th anniversary of the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, that we celebrate the career of one of gaming’s most well-known baddies.