Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Why We Love This Totally '80s Throwback Watch from Tissot

By Zen Love
Gear Patrol
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ’80s is often considered a Dark Age of watchmaking as cheap quartz watches undercut historic brands — and people around the world made questionable fashion decisions. But don't discount the decade altogether. Any era will have its own nostalgia and design wins, and the Tissot PRX is here to prove it. Reviving a vintage model from 1978, we're looking at an aesthetic representation of quartz-age watches but fitted with an automatic movement for the modern enthusiast. With a highly competitive price, it's one of the most hyped watches of 2021 so far, but does it live up to the buzz?

www.gearpatrol.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Royal Oak#Watch Strap#Prx#Timex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gold
News Break
Shopping
Related
ScienceGear Patrol

These Rare Watch Features Are Mostly Useless But Totally Amazing

Mechanical watches are full of features with practical origins but with virtually no use to most people who wear them. Will you ever use a chronograph's tachymeter or a dive watch's helium escape valve? Highly doubtful. But these kinds of features can make watches so much more cool and interesting, right? We love watches for these reasons, rather than in spite of them.
Apparelmanofmany.com

Back to the ’80s: Tissot PRX Powermatic 80 is Retro Beauty at a Value

At the forefront of the quartz watch movement in the 1980s was the Tissot PRX Powermatic. Strong and stoic, the iconic PRX debuted in 1978, and now it’s coming back, set for a new 2021 release with the Tissot PRX Powermatic 80. The look and design will take you back to those halcyon days, but the rest is modernised to meet the demands of a new era.
New York City, NYGear Patrol

American Watches Worthy of Your Wrist

The watch scene in the United States, long a predictable and quiet market of watch lovers and buyers, is changing. That’s thanks in part to America’s own kind of volatility: a crucible of American watchmakers and small brands, rising and falling, growing and changing, duking it out for a whole new market of Americans who want to wear a watch made by an American company. The American Watch Renaissance is real. It’s also complicated.
Video Gamesinputmag.com

30 years of evil: Why we love Sonic's archenemy, Dr. Ivo 'Eggman' Robotnik

It’s hard to believe that, as of this month, I’ve been duking it out with Dr. Ivo “Eggman” Robotnik for thirty years. Ever since the mad doctor fluttered down in his iconic hovercraft and tried to smash my six-year-old face in with a checkered wrecking ball, he’s become a decades-long fixture in my life as a gamer, as well as those of countless others the world over. Very few video game villains today can stake such a claim. And as his arch-nemesis Sonic the Hedgehog once said, “Without villains, what’s a hero gonna do?” It’s high time, on the 30th anniversary of the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, that we celebrate the career of one of gaming’s most well-known baddies.
Electronicswrrv.com

5 Relics from the 80s That Would Confuse the Kids of Today

Back in the 1970s and 1980s, boomboxes became popular allowing people to take high-quality sound on the go. How many of these awesome boomboxes did you have?. Boomboxes came in so many shapes and forms, each offering something else unique. Some boomboxes had cassette players, television screens, or even turntables. We all have that image in our head of a random person holding that boombox on their shoulder providing beats for all to hear. Some of the more higher-end boomboxes had separate bass and treble level controls, five- or ten-band graphic equalizers, and a bunch more bells and whistles.
Musicmetalinjection

HAKEN Vocalist Streams Very 80s Solo Single "Words We Can't Unsay"

Haken vocalist Ross Jennings is now streaming his debut solo single "Words We Can't Unsay". The single is off Jennings' coming solo album A Shadow Of My Future Self featuring Jennings on vocals and guitar, Nathan Navarro (Devin Townsend) on bass, Vikram Shankar (Redemption, Lux Terminus, Silent Skies) on keyboards, and Simen Sandnes (Arkentype) on drums.
MusicThe Drum

Dan Cullen-Shute: people love a jingle, so why don’t we in adland?

Creature founder Dan Cullen-Shute’s first in a monthly column series asks: ‘Why do we keep making ads for the wrong people?’ And, more importantly, if we know people bloody love a jingle, why don’t we make more of them?. I was at the cinema the other day, watching a terrible...
ApparelHypebae

Acne Studios Covers Its 08STHLM High Top Sneaker in Glitter

Acne Studios has given its 08STHLM sneaker a shiny makeover. Dubbed High Glitter, the high-top silhouette is covered in specks of shimmer throughout. Limited to only 300 pairs worldwide, the footwear style boasts minimal hues of white, silver and gray. For an added touch of luxury, the panels come in a chic gold hue. Rounding out the design are the label’s signature face logo on the translucent lace stopper and branding on the heel and midsoles. The shoes are packed in a metallic box along with branded knee-high glitter socks, deodorizers, glitter shoelaces and a holographic sticker.
ShoppingPalm Beach Interactive

Cookware from All-Clad, Le Creuset and more is hugely discounted at Williams-Sonoma now

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Listen up, home chefs: Your kitchen game is about to get a major upgrade. Among the copious 4th of July sale events happening right now is the Williams-Sonoma Warehouse Sale, which is offering up to 75% off top-rated bakeware, cookware, tabletop and chef’s tools from coveted brands such as Staub, All-Clad, Le Creuset, Lodge and more.
Books & Literatureinlander.com

Summer reading suggestions: Three classic novels from the '60s, '70s, '80s

Our home library is filled with well-worn vintage paperbacks by some of the most iconic science-fiction authors of the 20th century: Arthur C. Clarke, Frank Herbert, Ursula K. LeGuin, Ray Bradbury, Vonda N. McIntyre, Isaac Asimov and many more. I've read only a third of these influential classics, but the goal is to finish them all. It's a difficult balance to stay abreast of new releases while also catching up on classics, so I've devised an every-other strategy: Read something "new," then "old," and repeat. With summer reading season here, I'm recommending three throwback titles (coincidentally all by women authors of the Pacific Northwest) for your to-read list.
Designers & Collectionsthezoereport.com

The Dior Runway Tip That Makes A Bold, Colorful Eye So Wearable

The morning of July 5, Dior made a triumphant (and worth the wait) return to the Paris runway. A-list fashion enthusiasts including Florence Pugh, Cara Delevingne, and Jennifer Lawrence were among those in attendance at the Musée Rodin for a show that was filled with inspiration — and that wasn’t exclusive to the tailored tweed trench coats and ethereal gowns that models wore as they made their way down the catwalk. The makeup looks, created by Christian Dior Makeup’s creative and image director Peter Philips in collaboration with the iconic fashion house’s creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, was just as memorable. And according to Philips, the Dior Haute Couture blue eyeliner that added an elegant edge to every piece in the collection is actually pretty wearable — even if you’re just pairing it with an everyday look.

Comments / 0

Community Policy