Why We Love This Totally '80s Throwback Watch from Tissot
The ’80s is often considered a Dark Age of watchmaking as cheap quartz watches undercut historic brands — and people around the world made questionable fashion decisions. But don't discount the decade altogether. Any era will have its own nostalgia and design wins, and the Tissot PRX is here to prove it. Reviving a vintage model from 1978, we're looking at an aesthetic representation of quartz-age watches but fitted with an automatic movement for the modern enthusiast. With a highly competitive price, it's one of the most hyped watches of 2021 so far, but does it live up to the buzz?www.gearpatrol.com