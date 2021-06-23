This Sag Harbor Saltbox Is Proof Every Home Needs a Hidden, Narnia-esque Nook
The 1865 saltbox in Sag Harbor, New York, had been stripped of its original features in favor of ’90s finishes, not to mention the view from the front door was straight into a dated bathroom. But it had two things the neighboring homes didn’t: an unfinished basement and a massive studio space on the second floor. It was just the type of real-estate project that Ethan Feirstein—who grew up spending weekends in the Hamptons and owns a house nearby with his partner, Ari Heckman, CEO of ASH NYC—was looking to sink his teeth into.www.domino.com