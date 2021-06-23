Smoky Mountain Attraction Has a Mountain Coaster and Live Goats on the Roof

If you’re not a fan of summer, you will be after visiting the following seven waterfalls. Not only beautiful, they’re perfect for splashing around. One visit to any (or all) of these refreshing cascades and you’re sure to fall in love with the summer season. So, did you know about these waterfalls in Arkansas? Ever […] The post Cool Off This Summer With A Visit To These 7 Arkansas Waterfalls appeared first on Only In Your State.