Animals

Smoky Mountain Attraction Has a Mountain Coaster and Live Goats on the Roof

By Melissa Awesome
KISS 106
KISS 106
 13 days ago
If you're planning a trip to the Smoky Mountains anytime soon, this is definitely a unique stop you'll want to add to your list. This place is called Goats on the roof, and I recently heard about it by scrolling through Tik Tok of all things. I enjoy going to the Smoky Mountains, and some of my favorite vacations have been spent exploring Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, so I was surprised I had never heard of this place.

KISS 106

KISS 106

Evansville IN
106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

#The Goats#Smoky Mountains#Smoky Mountain Attraction#Pigeon Forge#Sightseeingsenoritathis
Lifestyle
Animals
TikTok
Pets
KISS 106

There’s a New Waterpark Located in the Smoky Mountains

A favorite vacation destination for many in the tri-state area is the Smoky Mountains. Whether you're going to Gatlinburg or Pigeon Forge, there's always something to do and so much to see! Plus the Smoky Mountains are just beautiful. I could get lost in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park sightseeing all day.
WBIR

Where to stay when you visit the Great Smoky Mountains

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — So you’re taking a trip to the Tennessee side of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and trying to find a place to stay?. Fortunately, the national park covers a broad area so you have choices between Pigeon Forge, Gatlinburg and Sevierville on the Sevier County side or Townsend and Walland on the Blount County side, also known as the "Peaceful Side of the Smokies."
Smoky Mountains rafting ranked No. 1 in the world

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s Upper Pigeon Mountain Rafting Trip was ranked the top family-friendly experience in the world, according to TripAdvisor. Pigeon Forge rafting was also ranked the No. 1 Water Adventure in the U.S. and the No. 3 Water Adventure in the World. “Experience the excitement of rapids...
Park manager captures synchronous fireflies in Appalachian Mountains

FLAG POND, T.N. — It's one of mother nature's rarest light shows and capturing them in a photo isn't as easy as point and click. Park Manager Tim Pharis explains how he's able to capture photos of synchronous fireflies in Tennessee's Rocky Fork State Park. He says the Blue Ghost...
Mountain Biking on Meadow Mountain

In the 1920s, lettuce crops blanketed the lower slopes of this 9,700-foot-high gentle peak west of Vail (accessible via Dowd Junction from the Minturn exit off I-70). Then for seven years in the 1960s, a small ski area operated here. Now Meadow Mountain is a beloved year-round recreation spot, where backcountry skiers and sledders slide on snow in winter, and hikers and mountain bikers tackle the trails in summer and fall.
Summer in the mountains

Summer in the mountains is a time for adventure, and it is even more exciting when shared with our furry friends. They love to share outdoor fun with us and so want to please us that they may not tell us when they are overdoing it. It is healthy to...
Weekend Getaway Raffle to Benefit the Mountain Goat Trail

The Mountain Goat Trail Alliance (MGTA) and The Retreat at Water’s Edge are raffling two weekend packages to raise funds to support the MGTA. The Adventure package includes ziplining at Bigfoot Adventures, bike rental from Woody’s Bicycles, and dining at Monteagle’s Mountain Goat Market. The Entertainment package includes a concert and tour at The Caverns, plus music and good food at Hank’s Corner Grille in Tracy City. Both include a two-night stay at the Retreat properties in Tracy City or Monteagle.
Only In Arkansas

Cool Off This Summer With A Visit To These 7 Arkansas Waterfalls

If you’re not a fan of summer, you will be after visiting the following seven waterfalls. Not only beautiful, they’re perfect for splashing around. One visit to any (or all) of these refreshing cascades and you’re sure to fall in love with the summer season. So, did you know about these waterfalls in Arkansas? Ever […] The post Cool Off This Summer With A Visit To These 7 Arkansas Waterfalls appeared first on Only In Your State.
Sevier County filmmaker wins awards for Smoky Mountains horror film

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Pigeon Forge filmmaker directed the film “The Hike” that has won international and local awards. Vinnie Vineyard the director calls it a “campy horror film” that dabbles into the folklore of the Smoky Mountains. He worked on a paranormal activity show called “Wrestling with Ghosts” where he first heard of the legend of Spearfinger.
Natchez Trace offers visitors a glimpse of what life once was

In traveling the 444 miles of Natchez Trace National Park, one lives history as it unfolds from at least 10,000 years ago. At that time, dinosaurs began making a path as they rumbled along, trotting down grass in what is now the states of Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee. The large Bear Creek burial mounds show the area was occupied by hunters as early as 8000 B.C. and up to 1000 A.D. as migratory people practiced agriculture along today’s path where fruits, nuts and grains were offered by the nearby woods. There was even a crude temple built there to house the sacred images they worshiped.
Helen’s Georgia Mountain Coaster

The last time I saw alpine sleds running on tracks in the summer, I was in Austria. The track moved straight down a large hill, covered in summer flowers. The kids loved it. When I heard we had an alpine coaster nearby in Helen, Georgia, I couldn’t wait to check it out. The coaster in Helen is so much better than anything we saw years ago in Austria.

