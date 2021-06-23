Remember When: Climbing ladder of success

Commissioners vote to allow Utopia display – Utopia’s annual Fourth of July fireworks display will occur this year after all, following Monday’s vote by Uvalde County Commissioners to exempt the event from restrictions created by a recent disaster declaration. Milton Gobert, licensed fireworks operator in charge, addressed commissioners to request the exemption. “I think it’s safe,” said Gobert, adding that the event has been held for the last 25 years, even with hot and dry conditions, and there has never been a problem. He said the Utopia Volunteer Fire Department fire chief approves of the event and Gobert has permits for the explosives. The Utopia Volunteer Fire Department is not directly affiliated with the event. Bandera County, Gobert said, was willing to allow the event if all paperwork was in order. Gobert also said he has visited the event site and everything is green and manicured.