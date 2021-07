A failing air conditioner in the blistering summer heat isn’t something one can wait to replace. While there are plenty of options to choose from, knowing which brands are the best choices can be a confusing process. Selecting an air conditioner from one of the well-known top AC manufacturers is a great choice for those who can afford it, but not everyone can. That doesn’t mean there aren’t great affordable options out there. This guide will review some of the best air-conditioner brands to purchase, whether it’s a high-end system or a quality budget-priced model.