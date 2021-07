Today we’re going to look at an EPA-based metric to see how today’s NFL QBs hold up under an advanced stats microscope, and to do that, we turn to ESPN’s Total QBR. Why not simply use the better-know passer rating? Because the trusty NFL passer rating was designed to evaluate the passing game only. It does not account for a quarterback’s running game, his ability generate first downs, the amount of sacks he takes, penalties, garbage time stats, and many other things.