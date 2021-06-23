Cancel
WNH promotes nursing leaders

By Press Release William Newton Hospital
ctnewsonline.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam Newton Hospital recently promoted three members of its nursing staff. Debbie Marrs, BSN, RN, has accepted the position of chief nursing officer. Marrs began serving in the interim CNO role in March and assumed her permanent duties as a senior leader in early April. “Debbie was selected for the...

www.ctnewsonline.com
