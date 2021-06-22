Colorado Edition: Faced With A Deadline
On today's episode of Colorado Edition, we learn how the federal moratorium on evictions that's soon to expire might impact tenants and landlords across the state. Then, we examine how the racial and ethnic diversity of faculty at Colorado's universities impacts students. Next, we learn how Colorado towns are working to preserve their starry night skies. And, we hear about a new documentary series on Rocky Mountain PBS that shines a light on "environmentally harmonious" buildings.