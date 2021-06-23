Cancel
Saint Joseph County, IN

June 30 deadline approaching for 21st Century Scholars enrollment; Seventh, eighth grade students encouraged to apply

By Indiana Commission for Higher Education
casscountyonline.com
 14 days ago

Last Updated on June 22, 2021 by Indiana Commission for Higher Education. (INDIANAPOLIS) – Indiana seventh and eighth grade students can still apply for the 21st Century Scholars program, but the June 30 deadline is quickly approaching. Led by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, 21st Century Scholars is the state’s early college promise program that provides up to four years of undergraduate tuition and fees for eligible low-income students at Indiana colleges and universities.

