Free Will Astrology (June 23-29)

By Rob Brezsny
MetroTimes
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthor Albert Camus advised everyone to "steal some time and give it freely and exclusively to your own self." That's excellent advice for you to heed in the coming days. The cosmos has authorized you to put yourself first and grab all the renewal you need. So please don't scrimp as you shower blessings on yourself. One possible way to accomplish this goal is to go on a long stroll or two. Camus says, "It doesn't have to be a walk during which you'll have multiple life epiphanies and discover meanings no other brain ever managed to encounter." But I think you are indeed likely to be visited by major epiphanies and fantastic new meanings.

