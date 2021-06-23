WSP announces that air permit has been issued, operations set to commence in Q3 2021
Waelz Sustainable Products (“WSP”) announced on June 18 that the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (“IDEM”) has issued an Ai r Permit for the operation of WSP’s zinc recycling facility in Cass County. The air permit, which was also reviewed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency,will allow WSP to complete construction of and operate the facility. Receipt of the permit also signals the start of a major hiring push to fill the 60-plus jobs so that the facility can begin operations in Q3 2021.www.casscountyonline.com