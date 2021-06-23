Is USD/JPY Ready To Break Into Near Territory?

The British pound rallied a bit during the trading session on Monday to reach towards the 1.35 level. At this level, we are starting to see a little bit more bullish pressure, but at the end of the day we are still very much in a market that has been negative as of late. While I typically would look at this as a bullish turn of events, it should be noted that we recently formed a massive “H pattern”, which in and of itself is rather negative. At this point, I think the market bouncing suggests that perhaps it is simply a “dead cat bounce”, but it should also be noted that the 1.37 level underneath is massive support. Furthermore, we have the 200-day EMA hanging around in that same general vicinity, so it should not be a huge surprise at all to see it offer support.