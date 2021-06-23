Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

Is USD/JPY Ready To Break Into Near Territory?

By Forex.com
actionforex.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn early June 2015, USD/JPY hit a high of 125.86. Just about 1 year later, price had fallen to a low of 98.79! USD/JPY has been oscillating within that range since then, forming lower highs along the way. At the beginning of the pandemic in February and March 2020, USD/JPY tried to push above the downward sloping trendline from the highs but failed each time. That is, until March of this year. In March, USD/JPY finally closed above the trendline. Price pulled back to retest the trendline and the RSI moved from overbought conditions to neutral. Now, USD/JPY appears ready to bust higher above the March highs of 110.97.

www.actionforex.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Jpy#Usd#Usd Jpy#Rsi#Fed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Between two trendlines with modest positive bias

The recovery of GBP/JPY losses momentum on a quiet Monday. Price unable to hit a new high, still making higher lows. The GBP/JPY is moving with a slightly bullish bias. It is trading between two relevant trendlines, from June highs and from the low. Price is above the 21-SMA in four-hour charts, facing resistance at 153.75. Above the next area to watch is 154.00, followed by 154.25.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY bulls need to commit at this juncture

USD/JPY bears are taking control at the start of the week. Attention will turn to the FOMC minutes on Wednesday. At the time of writing, USD/JPY is a little off on the day, losing some 0.1% and sub 111.00. The pair has sunk within a range of 111.19 and 110.79 so far.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Markets quiet, Fed minutes awaited

(Technical change on this timeframe is often limited, though serves as guidance to potential longer-term moves) Closing the book on the month of June witnessed EUR/USD—in the shape of a near-full-bodied bearish candle—touch gloves with familiar support at $1.1857-1.1352 and erase 3.0 percent. A bullish revival from the aforesaid support shines the technical spotlight on 2021 peaks at $1.2349; additional enthusiasm may welcome ascending resistance (prior support [$1.1641]).
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY Price Analysis: One for the bravest of bulls targetting 111.90/20

USD/JPY bulls are taking on the monthly supply zone, and so far failing. The daily chart is teeing up for another bullish advance from support. The uptrend in USD/JPY is well defined on the longer-term charts but the price has run into a supply territory and it will take another surge in the greenback on a broad-based perspective to get over the line.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forex Signal: Strong Bullish Reversal

Last Thursday’s EUR/USD signals produced a nicely profitable trade entry from the bearish doji hourly candlestick which rejected the resistance level at 1.1882. Trades must be taken between 8am and 5pm London time today. Short Trade Ideas. Short entry following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 time frame...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Daily technical and trading outlook – USD/JPY

Last Update At 06 Jul 2021 00:02GMT. Consolidation with downside bias. 111.65 - Last Fri's fresh 15-month high. 111.36 - Last Thur's NY low (now res). 110.75 - Last Tue's top (now sup). 110.43 - Last week's low (Wed). USD/JPY - 110.94.. Dlr briefly penetrated Fri's 110.96 to 110.94 in...
Currenciesactionforex.com

USD/JPY Analysis: Decline Likely To Continue

The US Dollar declined by 35 pips or 0.31% against the Japanese Yen on Monday. The currency pair breached the 55-, 100– and 200– hour SMAs during yesterday’s trading session. All things being equal, the exchange rate is likely to continue to edge lower during the following trading session. The...
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/USD Analysis: Breakout Likely To Occur

The common European currency surged by 26 pips or 0.22% against the US Dollar on Monday. The surge was stopped by the weekly pivot point at 1.1873 during Monday’s trading session. Currently, the exchange rate is trading near the upper boundary of a descending channel pattern and could be set...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY keeps the rangebound theme unchanged – UOB

24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘upward pressure has dissipated and the current movement is viewed as part of a consolidation phase’ and we expected USD to ‘trade between 110.85 and 111.35’. USD subsequently traded within a 110.78/111.18 range before closing little changed at 110.96 (-0.07%). The underlying tone has weakened and USD is likely to trade with a downward bias but a clear break of 110.60 is unlikely (the next support is at 110.30). On the upside, a breach of 111.10 would indicate that the current mild downward pressure has eased.”
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY hangs near four-day lows, around 110.75 region

A combination of factors exerted some pressure on USD/JPY for the third straight session. Diminishing odds for an earlier Fed rate hike continued acting as a headwind for the USD. COVID-19 jitters benefitted the safe-haven JPY and contributed to the intraday selling bias. The USD/JPY pair dropped to four-day lows,...
Currenciesactionforex.com

GBP/USD Attempts Reversal

The pound jumps higher as the US dollar weakens across the board, post-NFP. The bullish RSI divergence was a warning that the sell-off had lost steam. The rally above 1.3820 suggests that sellers have started to take profit. Strong upward momentum is the first sign of a potential reversal. A bullish MA cross may attract more buyers to fuel the rebound.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Continues to Recover on Monday

The British pound rallied a bit during the trading session on Monday to reach towards the 1.35 level. At this level, we are starting to see a little bit more bullish pressure, but at the end of the day we are still very much in a market that has been negative as of late. While I typically would look at this as a bullish turn of events, it should be noted that we recently formed a massive “H pattern”, which in and of itself is rather negative. At this point, I think the market bouncing suggests that perhaps it is simply a “dead cat bounce”, but it should also be noted that the 1.37 level underneath is massive support. Furthermore, we have the 200-day EMA hanging around in that same general vicinity, so it should not be a huge surprise at all to see it offer support.
Currenciesactionforex.com

GBP/USD Analysis: Potential Target At 1.3940

The British Pound edged higher by 43 pips or 0.31% against the US Dollar on Monday. The currency pair breached the 200– hour simple moving average at 1.3859 during Monday’s trading session. Given that the 55-, 100– and 200– hour SMAs are below the current price level, bullish traders are...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Bullish Momentum Ahead of ZEW

Ahead of the announcement of an update to the ZEW Sentiment Index towards the largest and most important German economy in the Eurozone. The price of the EUR/USD currency pair is moving in an upward correction range, settling around the 1.1895 level, around which at the time of writing the analysis. Nevertheless, the currency pair may be at risk of falling to its lowest levels since April around 1.17 in the coming days if the contents of the minutes of the last meeting of the Federal Reserve this week provide investors with reason to reduce their previous bets further towards the dollar.
Currenciesactionforex.com

NZD/USD Faces Key Resistance

The New Zealand dollar consolidates recent gains as the market goes risk-on. After giving up most of the recent gains, the kiwi found support at 0.6950. By clearing the psychological level of 0.7000 the bulls are sending the signal that there is still hope for a U-turn. The RSI has...
RetailFXStreet.com

Daily recommendations on major – USD/JPY

USD/JPY - 1.1849. Despite the greenback's rise to a fresh 15-month peak at 111.65 in Asia on Friday, subsequent selloff to 110.96 in hectic post-NFP trading on the back of soft U.S. unemployment data suggests recent up move has made a temporary top there and intra-day break below aforesaid support would encourage stronger retracement to 110.40/43, however, support at 110.22 should contain downside and yield rebound later this week.
MarketsFXStreet.com

NZD/USD surges to three-week tops, around 0.7100 on RBNZ rate hike view

RBNZ rate hike expectations provided a strong boost to NZD/USD on Tuesday. Fading hopes for an earlier policy tightening by the Fed weighed on the USD. The stage seems set for a move towards testing 100-day SMA, near mid-0.7100s. The NZD/USD pair jumped to near three-week tops during the early...
MarketsFXStreet.com

NZD/USD trades near multi-week highs it set above 0.7100

NZD/USD clings to impressive daily gains on Tuesday. Upbeat data from New Zealand provided a boost to NZD. US Dollar Index stays in the green above 92.30 ahead of PMI data. The NZD/USD pair gained traction during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday and reached its highest level since mid-June at 0.7106. With the market action turning subdued ahead of the key data releases from the US, the pair is consolidating its gains and was last seen trading at 0.7087, where it was still up nearly 0.9% on a daily basis.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Pressure mounts, poised to challenge 1.1800

German data was unexpectedly disappointing, with the Economic Sentiment contracting in July. US ISM Services PMI is foreseen at 63.5 in June, down from the previous 64. EUR/USD is poised to extend its decline sub-1.1800 in the near-term. The EUR/USD pair peaked at 1.1894 but changed course amid renewed dollar’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy