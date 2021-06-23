Market Morning Briefing: Aussie Has Bounced Well From 0.7478
Equities manage to hold higher. While the pressure after last week’s sharp fall has eased, a further rise breaking above the upcoming resistances is needed to bring back the bullishness completely. Dow has to break above 34000 first and then 34700-35000 to see a fresh rise. DAX is moving up within the 15400-15800 range and has to break this range on the upside to gain momentum. Nikkei has to rise past 29500 and Shanghai has to breach its 3600-3625 resistance zone. Sensex and Nifty have come-off after testing 53000 and 15900 respectively. They can remain in the range of 51000-53000 (Sensex) and 15400-15900 (Nifty) for some time before witnessing an upside breakout of their range and resume the overall uptrend.www.actionforex.com