Market Morning Briefing: Aussie Has Bounced Well From 0.7478

By Kshitij Consultancy Service
actionforex.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEquities manage to hold higher. While the pressure after last week’s sharp fall has eased, a further rise breaking above the upcoming resistances is needed to bring back the bullishness completely. Dow has to break above 34000 first and then 34700-35000 to see a fresh rise. DAX is moving up within the 15400-15800 range and has to break this range on the upside to gain momentum. Nikkei has to rise past 29500 and Shanghai has to breach its 3600-3625 resistance zone. Sensex and Nifty have come-off after testing 53000 and 15900 respectively. They can remain in the range of 51000-53000 (Sensex) and 15400-15900 (Nifty) for some time before witnessing an upside breakout of their range and resume the overall uptrend.

