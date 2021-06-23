Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Why Peter Drucker Got Customer Value Right

By Steve Denning
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Among the many positive reactions to my article on Satya Nadella’s six key steps in Microsoft’s digital transformation, were suggestions that Peter Drucker got it wrong when he stated, again and again, that “there is only one valid purpose of a corporation: to create a customer.” What about the planet? What about society?

www.forbes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Forbes

Forbes

235K+
Followers
57K+
Post
166M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Drucker
Person
Satya Nadella
Person
Levi Strauss
Person
Klaus Schwab
Person
Jack Welch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Economy#Shareholder Value#Data Storage#The Business Round Table#The World Economic Forum#Americans#Gallup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Global Warming
Related
BusinessForbes

Fad To Foundational: ESG Must Be At The Core Of A Modern Brand

Chief Marketing Officer, Infosys. Sharing how to balance the science of marketing effectiveness with the art of humanizing the brand. Astute enterprises have always known that their brand must be nurtured at the confluence of profit and purpose. Profit for shareholders and purpose that resonates with a broad range of stakeholders, including customers, employees and communities, need to go hand in hand.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

A GE Exec’s Top 4 Ways For Positive Leaders To Grow And Succeed

Early in his career, then-emerging leader Vince Tullo took a chance. The lifelong New Yorker was offered a position at General Electric (GE)—in the comparatively tiny Midwestern city of Bloomington, Illinois. At first, Tullo couldn’t imagine leaving the business mecca of New York City for a prairie town in Illinois,...
TechnologyPosted by
Forbes

The Next Boom: Digital Transformation That Customers Will Love

This is the latest installment of my ongoing series of discussions with entrepreneurs, venture capitalists and corporate leaders on what to expect as the world recovers in the post-Covid era in terms of technology and innovation. Technology and digital transformation can smooth the paths to employee and customer satisfaction, but,...
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

Transforming Customer Value Into A Key Business Strategy

Jim Berryhill, DecisionLink Chairman of the Board & Co-Founder, is on a mission to transform customer value into a strategic asset. When virtually every company today says they are customer-centric, it begs the question, “Really, are we?” — or has customer-centricity become a buzzword that means different things to different people? If your organization is truly customer-centric, how do you ensure everyone on your team has the same definition of delivering a customer-centric experience? How do you actually measure and incentivize it? How can you talk to your customers and prospects about what working with a customer-centric organization such as yours looks like specifically for them? Easy. By focusing on customer value.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

Why Focusing On The Customer Is At The Heart Of Business Purpose

N his recent book, The Heart of Business, former Best Buy CEO Hubert Joly recalls an epiphany while working as an executive at another company. He was running Vivendi’s video games division when the parent company acquired Universal. Drawing on his experience of managing post-merger situation while a consultant at McKinsey & Co, he emailed his boss arguing that he should be part of the team leading the integration of the two companies. It worked and he found himself leading the effort to extract the synergies in the U.S.. It was a big step up for him and was announced in a press release, making him excited. The feeling was short-lived, however, because as, he writes, “there were not many synergies to extract.” He had landed a job that was, in his words, “at once prestigious and largely pointless.” Fortunately, he only had to spend about 18 months dragging himself to meetings and taking part in largely meaningless activities. Vivendi’s buying spree had left the company with so much debt it was soon in crisis — and Joly was part of the team leading the restructuring. Along the way, he learned a valuable lesson. “Be aware — and beware — of what drives you,” he warns. Ever since this episode, he says, he has tried to assess career choices according to a different yardstick to before. He asks himself if the job is aligned with his purpose, if he will be able to make a significant contribution and if he will enjoy it.
BusinessPosted by
MarketRealist

Sprinklr CEO Ragy Thomas Focuses on Creating Value for Customers

Ragy Thomas is the founder and CEO of Sprinklr. He founded the company to provide customer service experience software for large companies. The firm helps businesses manage their strategy for online customer interactions. Article continues below advertisement. According to the Sprinklr website, the company currently works with over 90 percent...
Businessfinextra.com

Synpulse appoints digital banking veteran

Leading global management consultancy Synpulse announces the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of digital banking veteran, Andreas Skopal, as a new Partner. Andreas will play a key role in leading and further strengthening Synpulse’s digital banking practice and Business Innovation & Growth Competence Centre for banking and...
Softwareaithority.com

Artificial Solutions Strengthens Management Team and Board of Directors

Artificial Solutions, a leading specialist in Conversational AI, appoints Paloma Ramirez Diaz-Monis as Chief People Officer and member of the management team. Vesna Lindkvist, Chief Product Officer and Chief Technical Officer at Kivra, has been elected to Artificial Solutions´ Board of Directors. On July 6th, Paloma Ramirez Diaz-Monis will take...
Businessmartechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Eyal Betzalel, Co. CEO at Primis

Eyal Betzalel, Co. CEO at Primis and Co-Founder at Sellers.guide weighs in on the evolving publisher-ad provider relationship in today’s B2B marketplace:. Welcome to this martech chat Eyal, tell us more about Primis and your latest transparency tool for publishers?. I’m the Co. CEO and co-founder of Primis and Sellers.guide....
Businessjust-food.com

Post Holdings promotes Friedman to new COO role

Post Holdings, the US-based food group, has promoted Howard Friedman to a new role of COO. Friedman, who joined the Grape-Nuts breakfast cereal owner in 2018 from Kraft Heinz, was president and CEO of the company’s Post Consumer Brands business unit. Nico Catoggio, a former Unilever executive now working at...
EconomyForbes

How To Define A Company Culture

Technical co-founder of Printify, a print on demand network to help merchants make more money in a simple and easy way. There's a modern consensus that a company's culture is important. But while there are undeniable effects of this concept, the idea itself is less clearly defined. However, the notion of "good" culture is traditionally understood as a company that experiences low staff turnover and high employee motivation (or productivity).
BusinessPosted by
Forbes

Here’s How Rich Jeff Bezos Got As Amazon’s CEO

Today is Jeff Bezos’ last day as Amazon CEO, ending a remarkable 27-year run that saw the e-commerce giant become one of the most valuable public companies in the world, with a market capitalization of $1.8 trillion. In the process, his fortune has increased by 12,425%—up by $196 billion since 1998, when he first appeared on The Forbes 400 list of richest Americans with a net worth of $1.6 billion. Now, he’s worth nearly $202 billion, making him the richest person on Earth.
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Why Tribe Believes In The Power Of Customer Communities

What if your customers could do your work for you – answering each other’s questions about your products, coming up with ideas for improvements, and spurring each other on to make more use of your services? This, suggests Siavash Mahmoudian, cofounder and CEO of Tribe, is the promise of the customer communities that his company helps its clients to build.
Businessmartechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Michael Katz, CEO and Co-founder of mParticle

The foundation of a great martech stack begins with establishing a strong customer data infrastructure (CDI) first; Michael Katz, CEO and Co-founder of mParticle dives into more detail with some interesting tips and best practices:. ______. Welcome to this martech chat Michael, tell us more about mParticle and what inspired...
Economypropertyindustryeye.com

New partnership will ‘add genuine value to our customers’

Independent estate agency group Conran is the latest firm to endorse Dashly’s customer-first ‘tech and touch’ approach, meaning advisers and agents can use its specialist algorithms to find highly personalised products for clients’ unique circumstances. This follows the fintech’s recent success as it continues to scale up, including lucrative partnerships...
TechnologyForbes

Preparing The Office For The AI Revolution

Pete Hanlon is CTO of Moneypenny. Moneypenny handles outsourced phone calls, live chat and digital comms for thousands of companies globally. I don’t have a crystal ball, so I can’t predict what the future will look like; however, I do know that technology is changing and growing quickly, especially in the communication industry. This is propelling us into a new world of different opportunities.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

Using Evolutionary Thinking To Gain An Advantage In The Realm Of Startups

Business to a degree works as the applied science brother of economics. So, even though not all theoretical economical knowledge is directly applicable to business (especially in macroeconomics), concepts from economics like supply and demand equilibrium, opportunity costs, marginal costs, economies of scale, and so on are still very useful for entrepreneurs to be familiar with. They provide you with mental models that you can utilize when thinking of your own business and the environment in which it operates.
Businessprweek.com

Greenbrook hires investor relations heavyweight as an advisor

Piers Dennison brings more than 20 years' experience in the investment industry to Greenbrook, including eight years at Park Square Capital, where he was a member of the firm’s Investment and Executive committees. He has also served as head of European business development for Providence Equity Partners and head of...
Economymit.edu

4 digital transformation insights from MIT Sloan Management Review

Companies around the world are adapting to new ways of doing business, with automation and artificial intelligence playing an important role amid the ongoing pandemic. These insights from MIT Sloan Management Review can help ensure digital transformation initiatives are successful while also resilient in the face of new disruption. As...

Comments / 0

Community Policy