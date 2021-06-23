Why Peter Drucker Got Customer Value Right

N his recent book, The Heart of Business, former Best Buy CEO Hubert Joly recalls an epiphany while working as an executive at another company. He was running Vivendi’s video games division when the parent company acquired Universal. Drawing on his experience of managing post-merger situation while a consultant at McKinsey & Co, he emailed his boss arguing that he should be part of the team leading the integration of the two companies. It worked and he found himself leading the effort to extract the synergies in the U.S.. It was a big step up for him and was announced in a press release, making him excited. The feeling was short-lived, however, because as, he writes, “there were not many synergies to extract.” He had landed a job that was, in his words, “at once prestigious and largely pointless.” Fortunately, he only had to spend about 18 months dragging himself to meetings and taking part in largely meaningless activities. Vivendi’s buying spree had left the company with so much debt it was soon in crisis — and Joly was part of the team leading the restructuring. Along the way, he learned a valuable lesson. “Be aware — and beware — of what drives you,” he warns. Ever since this episode, he says, he has tried to assess career choices according to a different yardstick to before. He asks himself if the job is aligned with his purpose, if he will be able to make a significant contribution and if he will enjoy it.