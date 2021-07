State Representative Kimberly Fiorello will be holding a Virtual Town Hall via Zoom on Monday, June 28, from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Guests Robert Woodson and Ian Rowe will be speaking at the virtual town hall. You may know Robert Woodson from his many national TV appearances, however, Ian Rowe is an incredible educator and thought-leader, too. Here are some links to watch, if you wanted to learn more about our two guest speakers ahead of Monday’s Town Hall.