Defiance County common pleas

Michael Browder, 27, Stryker, pleaded no contest to violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony, and was found guilty. He was placed on community control for four years, ordered to have no contact with the victim or the victim's family and ordered to complete the SEARCH program. Browder violated the terms of a protection order on Feb. 19 by contacting, or attempting to contact, the protected party named in the order through a third party. He also had two prior convictions for violating a protection order.