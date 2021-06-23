Karen S. Henderson, 61, of Maumelle, passed from this life on the afternoon of June 20, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born June 12, 1960, in Little Rock, Arkansas, to Douglas and Wilma (Ouzts) Womack. Karen was a devoted member of Pinnacle Church of Christ. She enjoyed traveling, painting, camping, boating and reading, but was always happiest when surrounded by her friends and family, especially her grandchildren. Karen's love for her family was truly that of a mother, true and unconditional in every way. Her kind and compassionate nature will be dearly missed and never matched.